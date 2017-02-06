Cyrus Mistry voted out by Tata Sons shareholders as director

Ousted Tata Sons Chairman Cyrus Mistry was today removed as director of the company with shareholders voting in favour of his removal with "requisite majority". "The shareholders of Tata Sons Ltd, at the extraordinary general meeting held today, passed, with the requisite majority, a resolution to remove Cyrus P Mistry as a Director of Tata Sons Ltd," the Tata Group's holding firm said in a statement.

