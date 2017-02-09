Cummins reports 2016 year-end revenue declines
Cummins Inc. reported today fourth-quarter and full-year revenues for 2016 that were down from the same periods in 2015. Fourth-quarter revenues of $4.5 billion decreased 6 percent.
