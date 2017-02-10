Cummins earnings buoy investors
Investors continue to be impressed with the financial performance of Columbus-based Cummins Inc., with the value of Cummins stock rising again Thursday after the company reported fourth-quarter and year-end earnings. The company has shown its ability to manage costs and deliver solid profits even in difficult financial circumstances, and new trends indicate that tough markets are finally starting to improve, analysts said.
