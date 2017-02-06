Covisint Launches the Most Complete IoT Platform for Enabling Digital Transformation
Designed from the ground up to support digital ecosystem management, helping enterprises and their partners realize the full value of IoT Solves the dynamic security, privacy and permissions management challenges surrounding IoT to enable trusted information sharing and secure interactions across people, systems and things Standards -based and highly-scalable, with an API-first approach, allowing global enterprises and system integrators to accelerate development and delivery of IoT solutions W as recognized at the 2016 Sogeti IoT Hackathon as a runner up with a Connected Baggage Tracking solution built for the world's largest airline Covisint powers some of the largest Connected Car / IoT solutions in the world, including Hyundai Blue Link and General Motors OnStar DETROIT, Feb. 06, 2017 -- Covisint Corporation today announced the availability of the market's most complete IoT Platform ... (more)
