Connected vehicle techhnology: Tata Motors ties up with Microsoft India

Guenter Butschek, CEO & MD, Tata Motors, said: " We are using Microsoft's connected vehicle technologies on Azure intelligent cloud to bring digital lives of our customers into cars they drive " The auto major will leverage Microsoft's connected vehicle technologies that bring together artificial intelligence , advanced machine learning, and the Internet of Things capabilities on the global hyper-scale Azure cloud to traverse the digital and physical worlds and create a personalised, smart and safer driving experience across the digital life of a vehicle owner, it said in a statement. The first vehicle showcasing the vision for these enhanced experiences will be unveiled at the 87th Geneva International Motor Show on March 7, 2017.

