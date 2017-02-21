Coast Guard awards polar icebreaker design study contracts
The contracts were awarded to Bollinger Shipyards, LLC, of Lockport, Louisiana; Fincantieri Marine Group, LLC, of Washington, D.C.; General Dynamics/National Steel and Shipbuilding Co., of San Diego, California; Huntington Ingalls, Inc., of Pascagoula , Mississippi; and VT Halter Marine, Inc., of Pascagoula, Mississippi.
