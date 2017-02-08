Chance and challenge: Japan Inc worried but hopeful on Trump
President Donald Trump's salvos on trade and currency are rattling Japan Inc., but many here hope Prime Minister Shinzo Abe can sell him a "win-win" package of job creation and investment when they meet this week, averting a return of the Japan-bashing of the 1980s. Abe moved early to build a personal rapport with Trump, meeting him in New York shortly after he was elected.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Kansas City Nursing News.
Add your comments below
Automakers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump Trip Canceled; Harley-Davidson Wasna t Co...
|14 hr
|ArtOfTheSteal
|4
|Toyota surrenders sales crown to VW as threat o...
|Jan 30
|bonk
|1
|Reggae icon Joseph Hill of Culture dies (Sep '06)
|Jan 27
|USS LIBERTY
|22
|Magna may slash 10,500 Opel jobs (Sep '09)
|Jan 25
|lucas356
|5
|Trump tells US automakers he will ease environm...
|Jan 24
|sneaky eh
|1
|GM faces Canadian gasket class-action lawsuit; ... (Jun '06)
|Jan 23
|Cheeks
|540
|Press Digest- New York Times business news - Ja...
|Jan 12
|Phyllis Schlafly ...
|3
Find what you want!
Search Automakers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC