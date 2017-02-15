CBA rally drives ASX to 21-month high

Investors piled into stocks on Wednesday, sending the S&P/ASX 200 index through 5800 points to its highest close since May 2015, amid a flurried session of earnings reports. A record half-yearly profit by Commonwealth Bank of Australia, as well as strong leads from US financial stocks, prompted solid buying in the banks, while a slight dip in the oil price weighed on the energy sector.

