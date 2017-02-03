Can't tell right now Nano's road ahead: Tata Motors

Mumbai : Remaining non-committal over the future course of Nano, Tata Motors said the decisions will be taken in alignment with the board as the time and the need appears. As it prepares to be future ready, Tata Motors is finding it difficult to answer queries on whether the Nano will be a part of the journey ahead as the issue is proving to be a sensitive one involving those at the top level of the Tata group.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.