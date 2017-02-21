Canada's Magna International posts 8 ...

Canada's Magna International posts 8 pct rise in sales

Read more: Reuters

Feb 24 Canadian auto parts maker Magna International Inc posted an 8 percent rise in fourth-quarter sales due to higher demand. The company's total sales rose to $9.25 billion in the three months ended Dec. 31 from $8.57 billion a year earlier.

