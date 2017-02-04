Bruno Mars slays at pre-Super Bowl concert in Houston

The pop singer was in grade A form at a pre-Super Bowl show on Friday night, performing a top notch concert that matched the energy he showed when he hit the stage at halftime last year and in 2014. He worked Club Nomadic in Houston like a veteran: He danced slickly on one song, sang impressively on another, and played guitar throughout his 90-minute set.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Advance.