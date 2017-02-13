Boeing, machinists face off over union at South Carolina plant

Boeing Co faces its first union vote on Wednesday at its aircraft factory in South Carolina, a high-profile test for organized labor in the nation's most strongly anti-union state. The world's largest planemaker is running a hardball campaign against the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers , which is trying to organize about 3,000 workers at one of two plants where Boeing makes 787 Dreamliners.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTAQ-AM Green Bay.