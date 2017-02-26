Big Dividends? Yes -- but Ford's CEO ...

Big Dividends? Yes -- but Ford's CEO Is Seeking Big Growth, Too

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Motley Fool

CEO Mark Fields has a plan to position Ford for the new era of mobility in a way that could boost its profit substantially over time. With a dividend yield around 4.7% and a price of just over 7 times its adjusted 2016 earnings, Ford is already on some investors' radar as a value-priced dividend play.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Motley Fool.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Automakers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Should You Buy a New Harley Davidson (Nov '07) 20 hr CTguy1955 559
News Consumer Reports: Toyota ranked most reliable (Nov '08) Feb 22 Raj Chanani 1,274
News Trump Trip Canceled; Harley-Davidson Wasna t Co... Feb 8 ArtOfTheSteal 4
News Toyota surrenders sales crown to VW as threat o... Jan 30 bonk 1
News Reggae icon Joseph Hill of Culture dies (Sep '06) Jan 27 USS LIBERTY 22
News Magna may slash 10,500 Opel jobs (Sep '09) Jan '17 lucas356 5
News Trump tells US automakers he will ease environm... Jan '17 sneaky eh 1
See all Automakers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Automakers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Libya
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,548 • Total comments across all topics: 279,169,914

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC