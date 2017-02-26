Barron's: Slowing Sales, Strong Dolla...

Barron's: Slowing Sales, Strong Dollar Could Hit Harley Stock

13 hrs ago Read more: News Max

Slowing sales could cause shares of Harley-Davidson Inc. to decline after being on the rise for much of the past 12 months, according to a Barron's cover story dated Feb. 27. The article notes that the famed motorcycle maker's customer base of middle-aged Americans is shrinking and a strong U.S. dollar hurts the profitability of international sales.

