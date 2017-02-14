Automakers Want Regulatory Road Cleared for Self-Driving Vehicles
General Motors Co. and Toyota Motor Corp. officials will tell a U.S. House panel on Tuesday that automakers need changes to automotive safety rules to allow the deployment of self-driving cars on American roads.
