Automakers urge new EPA chief to withdraw Obama car fuel-efficiency rules

A trade association representing General Motors Co , Toyota Motor Corp , Volkswagen AG and nine other automakers on Tuesday asked new Environmental Protection Agency chief Scott Pruitt to withdraw an Obama administration decision to lock in vehicle emission rules through 2025. Scott Pruitt, administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency , speaks to employees of the agency in Washington, U.S., February 21, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.