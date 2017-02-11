Auto CEOs Ask Trump to Revisit Obama-era Fuel Efficiency Rules
The chief executives of 18 automakers asked President Donald Trump to reinstate a U.S. Environmental Protection Agency review of fuel efficiency regulations through 2025 that they say was unfairly cut short during the final days of the Obama administration. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV boss Sergio Marchionne asked Trump to return the review to its original schedule, giving the new administration a chance to shape the outcome.
