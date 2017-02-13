Australian Banks Tell Apple a " Ita s...

Australian Banks Tell Apple a " Ita s Not About Your Fees, Ita s About Access to NFC

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Business Wire

The group of Australian banks applying to the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission for permission to jointly negotiate over access to Apple Pay and the Near Field Communication * function on iPhones, have today announced they have narrowed the application to solely focus on open access to the NFC function. Open access to the NFC function on iPhone is required to enable real choice and real competition for consumers, and to facilitate innovation and investment in the digital wallets available to Australians.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Wire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Automakers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump Trip Canceled; Harley-Davidson Wasna t Co... Feb 8 ArtOfTheSteal 4
News Toyota surrenders sales crown to VW as threat o... Jan 30 bonk 1
News Reggae icon Joseph Hill of Culture dies (Sep '06) Jan 27 USS LIBERTY 22
News Magna may slash 10,500 Opel jobs (Sep '09) Jan 25 lucas356 5
News Trump tells US automakers he will ease environm... Jan 24 sneaky eh 1
News GM faces Canadian gasket class-action lawsuit; ... (Jun '06) Jan 23 Cheeks 540
News Press Digest- New York Times business news - Ja... Jan '17 Phyllis Schlafly ... 3
See all Automakers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Automakers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Al Franken
  2. Iran
  3. Pakistan
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,580 • Total comments across all topics: 278,835,823

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC