A besieged Trump draws comparisons to...

A besieged Trump draws comparisons to Richard Nixon

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Sunherald.com

What would seem to be an innocent decision to cancel a trip to the Milwaukee headquarters of Harley-Davidson amid protests and instead have executives over for lunch Thursday at the White House has raised questions about whether President Donald Trump is developing a fortress mentality akin to the Nixon White House. Presidential scholars already are drawing comparisons between Trump and former President Richard Nixon for his authoritarian-like proclivities and public battles with journalists.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunherald.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Automakers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump Trip Canceled; Harley-Davidson Wasna t Co... Wed Dee Dee Dee 2
News Toyota surrenders sales crown to VW as threat o... Jan 30 bonk 1
News Reggae icon Joseph Hill of Culture dies (Sep '06) Jan 27 USS LIBERTY 22
News Magna may slash 10,500 Opel jobs (Sep '09) Jan 25 lucas356 5
News Trump tells US automakers he will ease environm... Jan 24 sneaky eh 1
News GM faces Canadian gasket class-action lawsuit; ... (Jun '06) Jan 23 Cheeks 540
News Press Digest- New York Times business news - Ja... Jan 12 Phyllis Schlafly ... 3
See all Automakers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Automakers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Mexico
  1. American Idol
  2. NASA
  3. Fort Hood
  4. Iraq
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,611 • Total comments across all topics: 278,506,965

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC