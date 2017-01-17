Will General Motors' Chevrolet Bolt Outsell Tesla In January?
General Motors sold 579 Chevrolet Bolt EV cars in California and Oregon in the last few short days in December. Dealer availability check: Supplies of the Bolt EV are now plentiful among the California dealerships, with several having close to 100 units each, on hand.
Automakers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Press Digest- New York Times business news - Ja...
|Jan 12
|Phyllis Schlafly ...
|3
|IAC plant in Old Fort to lay off 60 workers (Oct '08)
|Jan 11
|Millie
|12
|Ford Decision Cements Mexico as 'Front Line' fo...
|Jan 3
|tomin cali
|1
|Chevy Impala Owners File Class Action Lawsuit A... (Jul '11)
|Dec 30
|Jake
|59
|China hits GM joint venture with $29 million fi...
|Dec '16
|gwww
|1
|EBay And Amazon Dominate The DIY Auto Retail Ma...
|Dec '16
|muriel726
|1
|This 84-year-old car guy blasts Elon Musk and T...
|Oct '16
|Solarman
|1
