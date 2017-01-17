Will General Motors' Chevrolet Bolt O...

Will General Motors' Chevrolet Bolt Outsell Tesla In January?

General Motors sold 579 Chevrolet Bolt EV cars in California and Oregon in the last few short days in December. Dealer availability check: Supplies of the Bolt EV are now plentiful among the California dealerships, with several having close to 100 units each, on hand.

