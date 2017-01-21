Why Smart Mobility Services Are a Smart Move for Automakers
As the U.S. new-vehicle cycle peaks, everybody seems to be a Debbie Downer when it comes to automotive stocks, and few seem to be looking for out-of-the-box upside to these stocks. That's not stopping Detroit executive from pursuing future ideas, of course, and while industry folk havetouted the enormous potential for smart mobility projects that could eventually resemble services such as Uber -- once valued at more than $60 billion -- we haven't touched on exactly why those projects will help automakers evolve.
