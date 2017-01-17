VW Dropped From Trusted-Cargo Program Over Cheating Scandal
The emissions-cheating scandal that has cost Volkswagen AG more than $20bn has also made it harder to import its cars to the U.S. Violations uncovered by the investigation into VW's emissions cheating prompted U.S. officials in 2016 to remove the company from a trusted-cargo program overseen by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, said Nicole Navas, a Justice Department spokeswoman. As a result, VW vehicles and engines imported to the U.S. face a greater risk of lengthy delays at border crossings.
