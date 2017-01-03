Volkswagen, Justice Dept. nearing US$3 billion deal to resolve diesel allegations

Volkswagen AG and the U.S. Justice Department are nearing an agreement to resolve the government's civil and criminal investigations that would require the German automaker to pay a penalty of more than US$3 billion, sources briefed on the talks said on Friday. A Volkswagen logo is pictured at the newly opened Volkswagen factory in Wrzesnia, Poland, September 9, 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.