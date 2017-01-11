Volkswagen Agrees to Plead Guilty in Diesel-Emissions Scandal
Volkswagen AG took a major step toward resolving one of the darkest chapters in its history Wednesday, agreeing to plead guilty in the U.S. to an emissions-cheating scandal and agreeing to pay $4.3 billion in penalties, while prosecutors announced charges against five individuals in Germany. VW admitted to using false statements to import cars to the U.S. and obstructing investigations when authorities grew suspicious of the emissions levels from the diesel engines.
