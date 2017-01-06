Visteon Accelerates Shift to All-Digital Vehicle Cockpit with...
Visteon is showcasing a full range of production-ready, fully digital instrument clusters and displays that incorporate premium graphics and illumination, and highlight the enhanced styling freedom that digital clusters afford. Keeping pace with the consumer electronics world, instrument clusters in vehicles are rapidly going fully digital.
