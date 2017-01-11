US indicts six as Volkswagen agrees to $4.3 billion diesel settlement
Volkswagen AG has agreed to plead guilty to U.S. charges it cheated on diesel emissions tests for a decade, accepting the largest fine on an automaker ever, while a federal grand jury indicted six former Volkswagen executives for involvement in the conspiracy. Five of the six former Volkswagen executives are in Germany and it is unclear if they will come to the United States to face charges.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.
Add your comments below
Automakers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Press Digest- New York Times business news - Ja...
|8 hr
|Phyllis Schlafly ...
|4
|IAC plant in Old Fort to lay off 60 workers (Oct '08)
|Wed
|Millie
|12
|Ford Decision Cements Mexico as 'Front Line' fo...
|Jan 3
|tomin cali
|1
|Chevy Impala Owners File Class Action Lawsuit A... (Jul '11)
|Dec 30
|Jake
|59
|China hits GM joint venture with $29 million fi...
|Dec 23
|gwww
|1
|EBay And Amazon Dominate The DIY Auto Retail Ma...
|Dec 15
|muriel726
|1
|This 84-year-old car guy blasts Elon Musk and T...
|Oct '16
|Solarman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Automakers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC