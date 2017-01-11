US indicts six as Volkswagen agrees t...

US indicts six as Volkswagen agrees to $4.3 billion diesel settlement

15 hrs ago

Volkswagen AG has agreed to plead guilty to U.S. charges it cheated on diesel emissions tests for a decade, accepting the largest fine on an automaker ever, while a federal grand jury indicted six former Volkswagen executives for involvement in the conspiracy. Five of the six former Volkswagen executives are in Germany and it is unclear if they will come to the United States to face charges.

