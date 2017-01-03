U.S. charges Volkswagen executive wit...

U.S. charges Volkswagen executive with fraud over emissions scandal

Read more: Yahoo!

Volkswagen AG suffered a new setback on Monday when an executive was charged with conspiracy to defraud the United States over the company's diesel emissions cheating and the automaker was accused of concealing the cheating from regulators. Oliver Schmidt, who was general manager in charge of VW's environmental and engineering office in Michigan, did not enter a plea at an initial appearance in U.S. District Court in Miami on Monday and was ordered held pending a hearing on Thursday by U.S. Magistrate Judge William C. Turnoff.

