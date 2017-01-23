There are on the Christian Science Monitor story from 10 hrs ago, titled Trump tells US automakers he will ease environmental restraints. In it, Christian Science Monitor reports that:

Speaking with executives from the nation's biggest automakers on Tuesday, President Trump pledged to scale back environmental regulations and make it less complicated to open new assembly lines on US soil. The comments come as Mr. Trump aims to transform his track record of case-by-case dealings with private business leaders into the standardized policy of his nascent administration.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Christian Science Monitor.