Trump tells automakers, manufacturers U.S. will cut regulations, taxes
President Donald Trump met with a dozen prominent American manufacturers, such as Ford Motor Co. and Tesla Motors Inc., at the White House on Monday, promising them he would slash regulations and cut corporate taxes, but warning them of penalties if they move production outside the country.
