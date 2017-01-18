Trinity Industries, Inc. (TRN) Raised...

Trinity Industries, Inc. (TRN) Raised to "Hold" at Zacks Investment Research

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: AmericanBankingNews.com

According to Zacks, "Trinity Industries, Inc. is engaged in the manufacture, marketing, and leasing of a wide variety of products consisting of the following business segments or groups: Railcar Group, Inland Barge Group, Parts and Services Group, Highway Construction Product Group, Concrete & Aggregate Group, Industrial Group, and others. Others includes transportation services, the company's captive insurance company, and other peripheral businesses.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Automakers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Press Digest- New York Times business news - Ja... Jan 12 Phyllis Schlafly ... 3
News IAC plant in Old Fort to lay off 60 workers (Oct '08) Jan 11 Millie 12
News Ford Decision Cements Mexico as 'Front Line' fo... Jan 3 tomin cali 1
News Chevy Impala Owners File Class Action Lawsuit A... (Jul '11) Dec 30 Jake 59
News China hits GM joint venture with $29 million fi... Dec 23 gwww 1
News EBay And Amazon Dominate The DIY Auto Retail Ma... Dec '16 muriel726 1
News This 84-year-old car guy blasts Elon Musk and T... Oct '16 Solarman 1
See all Automakers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Automakers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,574 • Total comments across all topics: 278,056,115

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC