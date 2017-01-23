Toyota preps $600 million expansion a...

Toyota preps $600 million expansion at Indiana plant for Highlander

16 hrs ago Read more: Automotive News

Toyota said it will invest $600 million at its Princeton, Ind., plant to increase production capacity for the Highlander midsize crossover and retool and modernize the factory for the next-generation model. is intended to signal the company's commitment to U.S. production amid threats from President Donald Trump to slap tariffs on vehicle imports, particularly from Mexico.

