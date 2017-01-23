Toyota preps $600 million expansion at Indiana plant for Highlander
Toyota said it will invest $600 million at its Princeton, Ind., plant to increase production capacity for the Highlander midsize crossover and retool and modernize the factory for the next-generation model. is intended to signal the company's commitment to U.S. production amid threats from President Donald Trump to slap tariffs on vehicle imports, particularly from Mexico.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Automotive News.
Add your comments below
Automakers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Reggae icon Joseph Hill of Culture dies (Sep '06)
|2 hr
|Kenb
|21
|Trump tells US automakers he will ease environm...
|6 hr
|sneaky eh
|1
|GM faces Canadian gasket class-action lawsuit; ... (Jun '06)
|Mon
|Cheeks
|540
|Press Digest- New York Times business news - Ja...
|Jan 12
|Phyllis Schlafly ...
|3
|IAC plant in Old Fort to lay off 60 workers (Oct '08)
|Jan 11
|Millie
|12
|Ford Decision Cements Mexico as 'Front Line' fo...
|Jan 3
|tomin cali
|1
|Chevy Impala Owners File Class Action Lawsuit A... (Jul '11)
|Dec 30
|Jake
|59
Find what you want!
Search Automakers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC