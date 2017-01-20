Toyota chairman says fuel cell cars need more time to catch on

Toyota Motor Corp. Chairman Takeshi Uchiyamada, known as the "father of the Prius" for his work on the world's best-selling hybrid car, said fuel cell vehicles will take longer than gasoline-electric autos to become popular because of the need to build infrastructure. "The hybrid sold much faster than we had anticipated," Uchiyamada, 70, told Bloomberg Television's Francine Lacqua at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

