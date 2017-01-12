Toyota adds 543,000 vehicles to Takata air bag recalls
Toyota Motor Corp. says it is recalling another 543,000 vehicles in the U.S. for defective front passenger air bag inflators made by Japan's Takata Corp. Takata is at the center of a massive recall of inflators that can explode in a crash, spewing metal shrapnel inside the vehicles. Toyota said Friday that the recall includes various models of sedans and SUVs made between 2006-2012.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTHR-TV Indianapolis.
