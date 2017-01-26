To stand out at Super Bowl LI, ads are going for stunts
This image from video provided by Hyundai Motor America shows former NFL football player and current assistant coach Mike Singletary in Hyundai's Super Bowl ad teaser. Advertisers are ramping up their marketing stunts to try to stand out from the crowd during the biggest live TV event of the year, when the Atlanta Falcons will take on the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LI, on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRMG-AM Tulsa.
Add your comments below
Automakers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Reggae icon Joseph Hill of Culture dies (Sep '06)
|10 hr
|USS LIBERTY
|22
|Magna may slash 10,500 Opel jobs (Sep '09)
|Jan 25
|lucas356
|5
|Trump tells US automakers he will ease environm...
|Jan 24
|sneaky eh
|1
|GM faces Canadian gasket class-action lawsuit; ... (Jun '06)
|Jan 23
|Cheeks
|540
|Press Digest- New York Times business news - Ja...
|Jan 12
|Phyllis Schlafly ...
|3
|IAC plant in Old Fort to lay off 60 workers (Oct '08)
|Jan 11
|Millie
|12
|Ford Decision Cements Mexico as 'Front Line' fo...
|Jan 3
|tomin cali
|1
Find what you want!
Search Automakers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC