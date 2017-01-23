Textron is buying vehicle maker Arctic Cat in $247M deal
Textron said Wednesday that it will pay $18.50 per Arctic Cat share, a 41 percent premium to its Tuesday closing price. The transaction also includes debt, though no exact figure was provided.
