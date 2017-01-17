Tata scions work their way up the Tata chain
MUMBAI: Generation Next has been making quiet progress in the $103-billion Tata Group . Leah , Maya and Neville , the children of Noel Naval Tata , Ratan Tata 's half-brother, are working their way up in group companies just like other professionals, senior officials familiar with the matter said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of India.
Add your comments below
Automakers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Press Digest- New York Times business news - Ja...
|Jan 12
|Phyllis Schlafly ...
|3
|IAC plant in Old Fort to lay off 60 workers (Oct '08)
|Jan 11
|Millie
|12
|Ford Decision Cements Mexico as 'Front Line' fo...
|Jan 3
|tomin cali
|1
|Chevy Impala Owners File Class Action Lawsuit A... (Jul '11)
|Dec 30
|Jake
|59
|China hits GM joint venture with $29 million fi...
|Dec 23
|gwww
|1
|EBay And Amazon Dominate The DIY Auto Retail Ma...
|Dec '16
|muriel726
|1
|This 84-year-old car guy blasts Elon Musk and T...
|Oct '16
|Solarman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Automakers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC