Tata Motors launches Hybrid & Electric buses

Pune/ Kolkata, Jan 25 : Tata Motors, one of the global top 10 truck and bus manufacturers, on Wednesday unleashed the future of mass public transportation at its Pune facility thus reiterating the company's commitment towards smart and green technology and mobility solutions. The company launched the STARBUS ELECTRIC 9m, the STARBUS ELECTRIC 12m and the STARBUS HYBRID 12m buses and displayed a range of SMART BUSES FOR CLEAN GREEN CITIES, designed, developed and powered by alternate fuels, to meet the current and future passenger transportation needs of Smart Cities.

