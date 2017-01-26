Tata Motors launches Hybrid & Electri...

Tata Motors launches Hybrid & Electric buses

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Newkerala.com

Pune/ Kolkata, Jan 25 : Tata Motors, one of the global top 10 truck and bus manufacturers, on Wednesday unleashed the future of mass public transportation at its Pune facility thus reiterating the company's commitment towards smart and green technology and mobility solutions. The company launched the STARBUS ELECTRIC 9m, the STARBUS ELECTRIC 12m and the STARBUS HYBRID 12m buses and displayed a range of SMART BUSES FOR CLEAN GREEN CITIES, designed, developed and powered by alternate fuels, to meet the current and future passenger transportation needs of Smart Cities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newkerala.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Automakers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Magna may slash 10,500 Opel jobs (Sep '09) Wed lucas356 5
News Reggae icon Joseph Hill of Culture dies (Sep '06) Wed Kenb 21
News Trump tells US automakers he will ease environm... Tue sneaky eh 1
News GM faces Canadian gasket class-action lawsuit; ... (Jun '06) Mon Cheeks 540
News Press Digest- New York Times business news - Ja... Jan 12 Phyllis Schlafly ... 3
News IAC plant in Old Fort to lay off 60 workers (Oct '08) Jan 11 Millie 12
News Ford Decision Cements Mexico as 'Front Line' fo... Jan 3 tomin cali 1
See all Automakers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Automakers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,558 • Total comments across all topics: 278,275,038

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC