Tata Motors introduces new Tata Xenon...

Tata Motors introduces new Tata Xenon Yodha range of pick-ups

Mumbai/Kolkata, Jan 3 : Tata Motors on Tuesday launched its first product of the year, the new Tata Xenon Yodha, in the presence of its newly appointed brand ambassador, Akshay Kumar. Setting new benchmarks in the pick-up segment, the new Tata Xenon Yodha is suitable for a wide range of commercial applications a rugged, comfortable, safe and stylish work horse, characterised by everyday practicality, high levels of performance and lowest operating cost.

