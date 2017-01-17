Tata Motors announces April-December passenger car sales up by 18 per cent1 hour ago

New Delhi [India], Jan 22: Automotive manufacturing company Tata Motors Ltd. has announced a steady growth in 2016 despite demonetisation between April and December with a registered growth in its car sales with 17.5 percent. It projected that in the current fiscal, between April and December 2016, the growth in car sales is 17.5 percent to 1.2 lakh units over the same period last year.

