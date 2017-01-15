Takata's $1 Billion Air-Bag Settlement Could Make a Sale Easier
Takata Corp.'s agreement to pay $1 billion to settle a criminal investigation removes a hurdle to the air-bag maker's sale, which the company needs to continue operations and complete the biggest product recall in automotive history. The Tokyo-based company admitted to hiding the deadly risks of its air bags for about 15 years and agreed to plead guilty to one criminal charge in the settlement, according to court papers.
