Samsung Elec CEO says firm should make no product quality compromise
Jan 2 Samsung Electronics Co Ltd should make no compromises on the quality of its products, Chief Executive Kwon Oh-hyun said on Monday, asking employees to improve manufacturing processes and safety inspections. The executive, in a New Year's speech to Samsung employees disclosed by the firm, also warned of growing political and economic uncertainties from risks such as trade protectionism and foreign exchange rates.
