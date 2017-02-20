RV maker Jayco to create 300-plus jobs with expansion
Thor Industries Inc. has announced plans to expand its northern Indiana operations of recreation vehicle manufacturer Jayco and create more than 300 new jobs. The announcement late Monday afternoon says the expansion of more than 400,000 square feet in Middlebury is due to the growing demand for Jayco's travel trailers, fifth wheels, toy haulers and motorhomes.
