Revised product strategy could result in lower prices for top-end Wagoneers and Grand Wagoneers
An altered product strategy giving Jeep new truck-based luxury SUVs and an Alfa Romeo-based Grand Cherokee in 2019 could make it easier for Fiat Chrysler dealers to win business from rival General Motors. Fiat Chrysler CEO Sergio Marchionne last week confirmed the new strategy for the Jeep Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer, which calls for those vehicles to be built body-on-frame on what is believed to be the current Ram 1500 DS platform.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Automotive News.
Add your comments below
Automakers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Press Digest- New York Times business news - Ja...
|Jan 12
|Phyllis Schlafly ...
|3
|IAC plant in Old Fort to lay off 60 workers (Oct '08)
|Jan 11
|Millie
|12
|Ford Decision Cements Mexico as 'Front Line' fo...
|Jan 3
|tomin cali
|1
|Chevy Impala Owners File Class Action Lawsuit A... (Jul '11)
|Dec 30
|Jake
|59
|China hits GM joint venture with $29 million fi...
|Dec 23
|gwww
|1
|EBay And Amazon Dominate The DIY Auto Retail Ma...
|Dec 15
|muriel726
|1
|This 84-year-old car guy blasts Elon Musk and T...
|Oct '16
|Solarman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Automakers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC