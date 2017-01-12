Revised product strategy could result in lower prices for top-end Wagoneers and Grand Wagoneers

An altered product strategy giving Jeep new truck-based luxury SUVs and an Alfa Romeo-based Grand Cherokee in 2019 could make it easier for Fiat Chrysler dealers to win business from rival General Motors. Fiat Chrysler CEO Sergio Marchionne last week confirmed the new strategy for the Jeep Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer, which calls for those vehicles to be built body-on-frame on what is believed to be the current Ram 1500 DS platform.

