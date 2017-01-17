Plans call for park on site of former General Motors foundry
Plans call for turning property along the Saginaw River that once housed a General Motors foundry and landfill into parkland. MLive.com reports the Michigan's Department of Natural Resources plans to buy 334 acres of former GM property in Saginaw from the Revitalizing Auto Communities Environmental Response Trust for $10.
