Oil majors, automakers to push hydrogen to help cut emissions
The CEOs of some of the world's biggest oil firms and automakers agree to promote more investments in using hydrogen to help reduce emissions and curb global warming. The companies - including oil producers Royal Dutch Shell and Total , and automakers BMW , Daimler , Honda , Hyundai and Toyota - say they will seek to boost investment in developing and commercializing the hydrogen sector, currently amounting to just a 1.4B/year, vs. hundreds of billions of dollars invested annually by the oil sector.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seeking Alpha.
Add your comments below
Automakers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Press Digest- New York Times business news - Ja...
|Jan 12
|Phyllis Schlafly ...
|3
|IAC plant in Old Fort to lay off 60 workers (Oct '08)
|Jan 11
|Millie
|12
|Ford Decision Cements Mexico as 'Front Line' fo...
|Jan 3
|tomin cali
|1
|Chevy Impala Owners File Class Action Lawsuit A... (Jul '11)
|Dec 30
|Jake
|59
|China hits GM joint venture with $29 million fi...
|Dec 23
|gwww
|1
|EBay And Amazon Dominate The DIY Auto Retail Ma...
|Dec '16
|muriel726
|1
|This 84-year-old car guy blasts Elon Musk and T...
|Oct '16
|Solarman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Automakers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC