O U U U...O O U O1O U U...Uoeo O U O1O O O O U O O U O ...

Visitors to this year's World Future Energy Summit and co-located events could drive away a brand new Toyota Prius, the world's most popular environmentally-friendly car from Al-Futtaim Motors, exclusive distributor of Toyota and Lexus in the UAE and official sustainable transport partner of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week . Attendees of the event, the Middle East's largest exhibition and conference dedicated to sustainability, will automatically enter the draw to win a Toyota Prius, as part of a focus on the future of mobility in a dedicated Sustainable Transport zone.
