#NAIAS: Detroit Or BUST! All-New Audi...

#NAIAS: Detroit Or BUST! All-New Audi A5/S5 Cabriolet Bound For Motor City Debut

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: AutoSpies

Audi of America will debut the all-new A5 and S5 Cabriolet at the 2017 North American International Auto Show The all-new 2018 Audi A5 and S5 Cabriolet models offer sculpted design and a refined interior combined with the pleasure of open-air driving Two new engines, a 252 horsepower TFSI four-cylinder engine in the A5 and a 354 hp TFSI V6 in the S5 deliver dynamic performance New for 2018, all A5 and S5 Cabriolet models come standard equipped with safety belt microphones and a one-touch opening function for the soft top Completing the new generation of the A5 family, the all-new 2018 Audi A5 and S5 Cabriolet will make their US debut at the 2017 North American International Auto Show.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AutoSpies.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Automakers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ford Decision Cements Mexico as 'Front Line' fo... Jan 3 tomin cali 1
News Chevy Impala Owners File Class Action Lawsuit A... (Jul '11) Dec 30 Jake 59
News China hits GM joint venture with $29 million fi... Dec 23 gwww 1
News EBay And Amazon Dominate The DIY Auto Retail Ma... Dec 15 muriel726 1
News This 84-year-old car guy blasts Elon Musk and T... Oct '16 Solarman 1
News W.L. family shares struggle to survive (Mar '09) Oct '16 skeletons in her ... 22
News EXCLUSIVE: Kelly Clarkson on Why She Said 'Nope... Oct '16 John Kenney Lying... 1
See all Automakers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Automakers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Gunman
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,275 • Total comments across all topics: 277,709,552

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC