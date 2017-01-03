#NAIAS: Detroit Or BUST! All-New Audi A5/S5 Cabriolet Bound For Motor City Debut
Audi of America will debut the all-new A5 and S5 Cabriolet at the 2017 North American International Auto Show The all-new 2018 Audi A5 and S5 Cabriolet models offer sculpted design and a refined interior combined with the pleasure of open-air driving Two new engines, a 252 horsepower TFSI four-cylinder engine in the A5 and a 354 hp TFSI V6 in the S5 deliver dynamic performance New for 2018, all A5 and S5 Cabriolet models come standard equipped with safety belt microphones and a one-touch opening function for the soft top Completing the new generation of the A5 family, the all-new 2018 Audi A5 and S5 Cabriolet will make their US debut at the 2017 North American International Auto Show.
