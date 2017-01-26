Motorcyclist who rode stolen Harley t...

Motorcyclist who rode stolen Harley to college arrested on campus, Fresno police say

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: The Fresno Bee

A man who rode a stolen Harley-Davidson motorcycle to school at Fresno City College was arrested by detectives on campus Monday, police reported. Sgt. Doug Goertzen of the Career Criminal Auto Theft Team said the motorcycle was seen at the school shortly before noon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Automakers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Magna may slash 10,500 Opel jobs (Sep '09) Wed lucas356 5
News Reggae icon Joseph Hill of Culture dies (Sep '06) Wed Kenb 21
News Trump tells US automakers he will ease environm... Tue sneaky eh 1
News GM faces Canadian gasket class-action lawsuit; ... (Jun '06) Mon Cheeks 540
News Press Digest- New York Times business news - Ja... Jan 12 Phyllis Schlafly ... 3
News IAC plant in Old Fort to lay off 60 workers (Oct '08) Jan 11 Millie 12
News Ford Decision Cements Mexico as 'Front Line' fo... Jan 3 tomin cali 1
See all Automakers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Automakers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,558 • Total comments across all topics: 278,275,046

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC