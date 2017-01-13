Minister: Mexico Will 'Immediately' R...

Minister: Mexico Will 'Immediately' Respond to Any US Border Tax

Mexico must be ready to respond immediately with its own tax measures if the incoming administration of President-elect Donald Trump imposes a border tax, the economy minister said on Friday, warning such protectionism may trigger a global recession. Trump, who takes office on Jan. 20, has promised a "major border tax" on companies that shift jobs outside the United States, and such a measure could hobble Mexico's exports to its top trading partner.

