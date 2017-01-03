Mexican Ford plant workers blame Trump for dashed dreams
Alfredo Martinez, left, a 22-year-old robot technician at General Motors, and Angel Rodriguez, 19, who had hoped to find work at the now-cancelled Ford plant, get their hair cut at the barbershop of Omar Rojas, right, in V... . A welcome sign stands at the site where Ford's suppliers and service providers were to have been housed, one day after Ford cancelled plans to build the plant in Villa de Reyes, outside San Luis Potosi, Mexico, Wednesday, ... .
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFBB.
Add your comments below
Automakers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ford Decision Cements Mexico as 'Front Line' fo...
|Tue
|tomin cali
|1
|Chevy Impala Owners File Class Action Lawsuit A... (Jul '11)
|Dec 30
|Jake
|59
|China hits GM joint venture with $29 million fi...
|Dec 23
|gwww
|1
|EBay And Amazon Dominate The DIY Auto Retail Ma...
|Dec 15
|muriel726
|1
|This 84-year-old car guy blasts Elon Musk and T...
|Oct '16
|Solarman
|1
|W.L. family shares struggle to survive (Mar '09)
|Oct '16
|skeletons in her ...
|22
|EXCLUSIVE: Kelly Clarkson on Why She Said 'Nope...
|Oct '16
|John Kenney Lying...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Automakers Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC